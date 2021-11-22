AEW star Andrade El Idolo has apparently un-followed his fiancee, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, on Twitter.

Flair and Andrade are currently trending worldwide on Twitter due to the un-follow, which could be totally unrelated to the status of their relationship.

As of this writing, Flair is following Andrade on Instagram, but not Twitter.

Andrade and Flair were engaged to be married after he popped the question on New Year’s Eve. There has been no wedding date set.

Andrade’s most recent Instagram photo of Flair came on September 7, while Flair made a lengthy Happy Birthday post to Andrade on November 3. You can see both posts below.

