Tonight’s Friday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a surprise appearance by former WWE superstar and current free agent, Andrade, now known as Andrade El Idolo.

The lucha-libre sensation was introduced by Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero, and sent a clear and direct message to the locker room…that he plans on becoming the new face of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW would then officially welcome Andrade to the roster via Twitter.

Andrade is already set to challenge top AEW talent Kenny Omega at the upcoming TripleMania XXIX pay per view for the AAA Mega Championship. How do you feel to see the former La Sombra in AEW?