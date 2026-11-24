Andrade El Idolo appears to have responded to some recent comments made by his ex-wife, Charlotte Flair.

During her appearance on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, which premiered on Tuesday, Flair opened up about her divorce from Andrade becoming public knowledge shortly after she won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Although Flair filed for divorce in June 2024 and the divorce was finalized that October, the news did not surface publicly until TMZ broke the story in February 2025.

Flair recalled initially suspecting Andrade of leaking the news in an attempt to embarrass her.

“I was mortified, that’s why I didn’t tell anyone when I came back,” Flair said. “And then when I won Rumble and it was on Raw and then all of a sudden it hits the headlines, I was like, ‘Oh, I bet he did that just to embarrass me.’”

In an apparent response to the interview, Andrade took to X on Tuesday to seemingly deny the claim.

“I didn’t say anything!” Andrade wrote. “All the best to you!”

During the interview, Flair also spoke about the pressure she placed on herself to maintain a successful marriage while excelling in her professional wrestling career.

“I took the problems in the marriage as like, ‘I must not be pretty enough. Why are these things happening? Because I’m not pretty enough.’ Or, ‘Are these happening because my career is here [high] and his is here [low]. Things that like — not my fault,” she said. “But I think a lot of women stay in marriages because they don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Flair and Andrade were married in 2022. In a 2025 interview with The Ring, Andrade took responsibility for their marriage not working out.

“I respect her. She was an incredible woman. She was a great wife. I wish her the best,” Andrade stated. “I admit it, as a person and as a man, I was the one who failed in the relationship. I can’t speak badly about her. She’s an incredible woman and I wish her the best.”