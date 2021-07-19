Last night WWE superstar Charlotte Flair captured her 14th world title after defeating Rhea Ripley on the Money In The Bank pay per view. a bout that was nearly hijacked by the live fans chanting “We Want Becky.” Flair and Ripley managed to turn the crowd with a stellar contest that saw the Queen pick up the win after locking in her signature figure-eight submission hold.

AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter this morning to congratulate Flair (his fiancée) on her marquee victory, stating that he is proud of her for putting on an amazing matchup. He writes, “Good morning my Champion @MsCharlotteWWE Im proud of you. Amazing match. Te amo #mami Buen día mi campeona. Estoy orgulloso de ti. Genial lucha.”

See his tweet below.