AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that Andrade El Idolo will be making his in-ring debut against Matt Sydal on next week’s Road Rager special, which takes place in Miami Florida, the first show outside of Daily’s Place since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also the Young Bucks will defend the tag team titles against Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

Andrade El Idolo versus Matt Sydal

Santana/Ortiz/Jake Hager versus FTR/Wardlow

Chris Jericho and MJF meet face to face

Cody Rhodes versus QT Marshall South Beach Strap Match

Kris Statlander/Orange Cassidy versus The Bunny/The Blade

The Young Bucks versus Eddie Kingston/Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW Tag Team championship