AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that Andrade El Idolo will be making his in-ring debut against Matt Sydal on next week’s Road Rager special, which takes place in Miami Florida, the first show outside of Daily’s Place since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Also the Young Bucks will defend the tag team titles against Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston.
UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:
Andrade El Idolo versus Matt Sydal
Santana/Ortiz/Jake Hager versus FTR/Wardlow
Chris Jericho and MJF meet face to face
Cody Rhodes versus QT Marshall South Beach Strap Match
Kris Statlander/Orange Cassidy versus The Bunny/The Blade
The Young Bucks versus Eddie Kingston/Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW Tag Team championship