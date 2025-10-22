AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo has denied a baseless online rumor linking him to a Mexican cartel, dismissing the claim as completely unfounded.

The false allegation surfaced when a fan on social media accused the former WWE and AEW standout of having ties to organized crime. Andrade quickly fired back, making it clear that the accusation had no merit and calling out the individual for spreading misinformation.

The former NXT Champion has found himself the subject of increased speculation in recent weeks, both for his real-life situation and his uncertain status in AEW. Andrade was released from WWE earlier this year before making a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling, where he aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. However, his return was abruptly cut short, with Andrade being quietly pulled from AEW programming shortly after the angle began.

Reports have since suggested that a contractual clause connected to his WWE departure may prevent him from competing for up to a year, despite his reemergence in AEW. Nonetheless, Andrade’s name continues to appear on promotional material for an upcoming wrestling event, raising questions about how — and where — he might next step back into the ring.

As of now, neither AEW nor WWE has commented publicly on Andrade’s contractual status.