AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about being Ric Flair’s tag partner in his final ever match, a historic event that takes place this Sunday. The duo will be taking on Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

El Idolo says in the interview he hopes to make his wife, Charlotte Flair, proud, as well as his home country. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is proud to be teaming up with his father-in-law:

“I am proud to tag with Ric. I am looking forward to standing next to my father-in-law, and maybe we can even show the world a few new tricks.”

Recalls Flair being in his corner at AAA TripleMania XXIX:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that moment last summer. I had already made a name for myself in Mexico City with CMLL, and I was so focused on trying to prove myself in the states when we first met in WWE. Returning to Mexico City with the support of an international superstar, arguably the greatest of all time, that is something that never crossed my mind.”

Says he wants to make Ric and his wife Charlotte, proud:

“Ric could have chosen anyone to stand beside him for this big moment, and he chose me. Not only do I want to make my wife proud, but growing up as a third-generation luchador from Gomez Palacio, Durango in Mexico, I am also going to make my country proud. My father-in-law and I come from two different worlds, but our love for this business is the same. People will see that when we step into the ring on Sunday.”