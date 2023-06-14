Andade El Idolo gives his thoughts on the launch of AEW Collision.

The company star has been announced as one of the featured talents for the new program, which premieres this Saturday in Chicago. During an interview on the Please Steal Our Ideas podcast El Idolo admitted that he hopes Collision is a completely separate brand from Dynamite, and with that, new titles get introduced.

I don’t know yet, but I hope [the shows will be] separate. I hope [they] make a new title. Maybe separate the brands like it’s another company. I hope that Dynamite, the roster, and the talent — Collision, this new brand for AEW, I wish [for the shows to be] separate. I don’t know yet.

El Idolo reiterates why adding new titles would be beneficial for the entire AEW roster.

I wish. I hope so, too because this is a new brand. We need new goals. If we have different titles, it’s good because you can compete for the title.

He continues…

I think it’s good. I love the idea because this is more opportunities for the roster, more storylines for the titles. I think maybe in the future, or maybe soon, [new titles] is a good idea. I hope the office or the writers [will hear this]. Yeah, 100%. We need a new title.

AEW President Tony Khan said in a recent interview that he still has not solidified a roster split. You can read about that here, or check out El Idolo’s full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)