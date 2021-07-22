Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest featured a special interview between Tony Schiavone and superstar Andrade El Idolo, who revealed a big surprise to the Texas crowd, and announced the legendary Chavo Guerrero as his new managing consultant in AEW.
What?! Chavo Guerrero (@mexwarrior) is here and he's the new executive consultant for @AndradeElIdolo.
Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 2 LIVE now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/oSjNT4fBw2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021
Chavo came out to a huge pop but it didn’t last long, as the Death Triangle appeared, which included a returning Rey Fenix, to confront El Idolo after he called them out last week. The groups exchanged some words that ended with a number of referees separating them all to end the segment.
They're here! @BASTARDPAC, @PENTAELZEROM, and @ReyFenixMx out to answer @AndradeElIdolo and @mexwarrior.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 2 LIVE! pic.twitter.com/wd1vpBKmji
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021