Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest featured a special interview between Tony Schiavone and superstar Andrade El Idolo, who revealed a big surprise to the Texas crowd, and announced the legendary Chavo Guerrero as his new managing consultant in AEW.

Chavo came out to a huge pop but it didn’t last long, as the Death Triangle appeared, which included a returning Rey Fenix, to confront El Idolo after he called them out last week. The groups exchanged some words that ended with a number of referees separating them all to end the segment.