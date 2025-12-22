Andrade El Idolo is officially headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

And he’s doing so in a major storyline role.

During Monday’s Road to Tokyo Dome event at Korakuen Hall, Andrade appeared via video message (see below), revealing himself as the mysterious “business backer” aligned with the United Empire.

The announcement immediately tied him into one of Wrestle Kingdom’s biggest matches.

Andrade is set to compete as one of the mystery members on the United Empire side of a 10-man tag team match at Wrestle Kingdom 20. The opposing team will feature David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi.

“My name is Andrade El Idolo. La Sombra is back in Japan,” Andrade said in the video. “I have business all over the world, but in Japan I have a very good business with my friends.”

It marks Andrade’s first involvement with NJPW in nearly a decade. His last appearance for the promotion came during the Fantasticamania tour with CMLL in January 2015.

Andrade is no stranger to success in New Japan, having previously held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura for the title at Arena Mexico in 2013 before dropping it back to Nakamura less than two months later at Kizuna Road 2013.

The return also comes amid Andrade’s current post-WWE status. He is believed to be under a 12-month no-compete clause following his WWE release in September, though the company has granted him permission for select appearances. That has already included a WWC show in Puerto Rico, as well as a recent appearance for House of Glory earlier this month.

Now, Andrade’s global tour brings him back to familiar territory.

Just in time for the Tokyo Dome.

