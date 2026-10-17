Andrade El Idolo has opened up about his decision to leave AEW for WWE in 2023, explaining that the move was motivated more by his personal life than his professional wrestling career.

Andrade departed AEW following the expiration of his contract in 2023, eventually returning to WWE, where his then-wife Charlotte Flair was working at the time.

The two divorced in 2024, and Andrade would ultimately leave WWE again in September 2025 before making his return to AEW shortly thereafter.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s Close Up, Andrade reflected on his initial departure from AEW and explained why he felt returning to WWE was the right decision at that point in his life.

“Personally, it was good,” Andrade said. “Professionally, it was a little sad because my contract had expired at that moment, and I needed to make a decision. I needed to go (to WWE) for my personal life because I was married at that moment, not my professional life. I picked my personal life.”

He continued, “I went to Tony and thanked him for the opportunity. I hoped to see him in the future, but I needed to move on for my personal life and myself, for a better relationship. I always had a relationship with AEW.”

Now back with AEW for a second stint, Andrade says he is determined to make the most of the opportunity and repay AEW President Tony Khan for bringing him back into the company.

“Now, on this second opportunity, Tony gave me this opportunity to come back to AEW,” he said. “I said, ‘Yes.’ Now is the moment to show who I am. I need to pay it back to Tony with my work in the ring.”

Andrade also emphasized his desire to contribute beyond his own success, including helping other wrestlers and representing AEW in a positive manner.

“This is why I want to defend the title,” he continued. “I want to help people in the locker room, and I want to stay close with the boys. I am here to help the company. They want the best for the company, and for me to represent this company well. This is how I need to pay Tony for this second chance.”

Andrade is scheduled to defend the AEW National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa at AEW WrestleDream 2026 tonight, October 17, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. For a complete preview of tonight’s show, click here.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW WrestleDream Results coverage.