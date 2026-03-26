Andrade El Idolo is clearing the air after his brief social media reaction sparked debate among fans online.

The situation stems from the March 24 episode of NXT, where Kendal Grey teamed with Wren Sinclair in tag team action against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

During the match, Grey executed a blocked kick into a spinning back elbow, a sequence that quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Many fans drew comparisons to Andrade’s signature offense, interpreting the moment as a tribute to the former champion.

That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

After the clip made the rounds on social media and fans tagged Andrade while calling it a nod to him, he initially responded with a simple, “Who?”

The reaction immediately drew pushback, as fans pointed to Grey’s rising profile in NXT and Evolve, arguing that she’s already becoming a recognizable name.

Andrade later followed up to clarify his comments, and his tone was noticeably different.

“Hahaha! I asked who she was because, honestly, I didn’t know,” he wrote. “But now I do, and it’s thanks to you guys!”

He didn’t stop there.

“She definitely has a future in this business,” he added. “Good luck!”

A quick turnaround, and a much more supportive message the second time around.

Who? — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE better than MJF!!! (@AndradeElIdolo) March 25, 2026