AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that he tore his pectoral muscle and recently had surgery to repair the damage. The former NXT world champion has been out of action for the last month and a half following his backstage confrontation with Sammy Guevara, an incident that was widely covered by the pro-wrestling media.

El Idolo has also shared photos of his injury, along with his update. He writes, “My first surgery I can’t believe it happened.A few months ago,I tore my pectoral. Thanks god!I could and wanted to finish my match.I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr.”

Thanks god!I could and wanted to finish my match.I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. pic.twitter.com/7ah5ax2bEe — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 28, 2022

Typically an injury of this caliber has a 6-8 month recovery time, but that has not been confirmed for El Idolo. Stay tuned.