Andrade is firing shots on social media.

And a top WWE star is his target.

Following his match against Hangman Page at AEW Grand Slam: Australia over the weekend, Andrade took to social media to poke fun at his former WWE colleague Logan Paul over move-stealing accusations.

Although Andrade came up short against Page, he shared a clip from the bout highlighting a reverse Spanish Fly he delivered during the match.

Along with the footage, Andrade included a pointed caption aimed directly at Paul.

“New move for Logan Paul,” Andrade wrote, with many taking it as a shot at Paul for his “borrowing” from other established wrestlers’ arsenals.

The online trolling didn’t stop there.

When one fan claimed that Paul is better than Andrade at everything except in-ring wrestling, Andrade fired back with another sarcastic response.

“I know he is a good YouTuber,” Andrade wrote.

He also addressed a separate comment from a fan who accused him of stealing the reverse Spanish Fly from Nathan Frazer.

“Shut your mouth,” he clapped back. “Rey Fenix and I did it first! But I didn’t invent it!”

Interestingly, while Andrade is the one calling Paul out this time, it’s actually Page’s offense that Paul has most frequently been linked to borrowing. The Buckshot Lariat, one of Page’s signature maneuvers, has notably been incorporated into Paul’s WWE arsenal in recent years.

Along with giving Rey Fenix props for the move, Andrade also sent a message directly to Rey Fenix inviting him to join him in taking over the international wrestling scene outside of WWE.

New move for Logan Paul! https://t.co/hxr5GvGpw3 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026