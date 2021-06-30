Last weekend’s special Saturday Night edition of AEW Dynamite saw new superstar Andrade El Idolo tease that a big surprise was coming for those in AEW, a heavy indication that his pairing with Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero is about to add another member to faction.

Today El Idolo further teased his big surprise in a tweet writing, “It’s almost time! Ready for MY SURPRISE because we are #Tranquilos @VickieGuerrero See you Tonight @AEW.”

While not confirmed many are assuming that Andrade is referring to Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega) or Tommy End (Aleister Black) as the possible additions to his team, a move that would make sense considering their past history in NXT. However, ROH world champion RUSH has also been floated around as he and Andrade formed the original Los Ingobernables faction in Mexico back in 2014.