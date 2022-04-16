Pro-wrestling superstar Claudio CSRO took to Instagram to share a new image hyping his free agency status, where the man formerly known as Cesaro writes, “Y’all know me, still the same O.G.”

The post prompted a response from a number of industry talents, including AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, who challenged the Swiss-Superman to a matchup in Mexico as their first meeting was in his country. He writes. “El ídolo vs Claudio but now in mexico mi amigo the last time was in your country.”

Claudio departed WWE back in February after failing to come to terms on a new contract agreement. Check out the exchange below.