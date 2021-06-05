Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a surprising debut from Andrade El Idolo, who was later confirmed by AEW as having officially signed with the promotion. The former NXT champion was introduced by Vickie Guerrero, referring to El Idolo as the new face of the company.

Today Andrade has taken to Instagram and released his first comments since it became official that he joined the talented AEW roster. He writes, “The NEW ANDRADE EL IDOLO. New goals. New opportunities to achieve. More Success. Thank you so much for great introduction @guerrero_vickie thanks for the wonderful welcome @allelitewrestling @aewontnt.”

WWE superstar and Andrade’s fiancee Charlotte Flair was also hyped to see his arrival in AEW. You can read more about that here.