AEW, IMPACT, and AAA world champion Kenny Omega recently took a shot at superstar Andrade El Idolo, who told Jim Ross in an interview that he was ready to take down the Cleaner now that he is apart of AEW. Omega cited Anrade’s win/loss record as a reason he was not currently focused on him.

Today…El Idolo tweeted a response to Omega, stating that he left his previous company (WWE) due to people talking to him the way Omega has. He writes,”Tranquilo amigo. I got tired of being in a company that only talks like you, I decided to resign to demonstrate my success in the ring, mr win…. Face with tears of joy. Enjoy your time.”

While they may not be clashing in AEW right away, the two are set to clash at the upcoming TripleMania XXIX PPV for Omega’s AAA Mega championship.