Andrade El Idolo is once again championship gold in AEW.

At AEW Redemption 2026 on Sunday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Andrade defeated Mark Davis to capture the AEW National Championship after a hard-fought title match.

The two wasted no time trading offense after the opening bell, with Andrade using his speed to keep Davis off balance early before the champion answered with his power advantage. Davis controlled stretches of the contest with heavy strikes, submission holds and a near-fall following a leaping piledriver, but Andrade repeatedly battled back.

Late in the match, the action spilled onto the apron and ringside before Andrade regained momentum with a moonsault to the floor. After surviving another Davis rally, Andrade countered a piledriver attempt into a roll-up before connecting with a spinning back elbow and finishing things off with The Message (DM) for the three-count.

With the victory, Andrade El Idolo defeated Mark Davis to become the new AEW National Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.