Andrade El Idolo has one in the win column.

The former NXT champion made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager special, where he took on the veteran Matt Sydal. Despite a good effort from the master of the Shooting Star Press, El Idolo secured the victory after connecting with his signature hammerlock-flatliner.

The #ElIdolo gets the win for @AndradeElIdolo against No. 5-ranked @MattSydal. And he adds insult to injury after the match.

