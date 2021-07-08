Andrade El Idolo has one in the win column.
The former NXT champion made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager special, where he took on the veteran Matt Sydal. Despite a good effort from the master of the Shooting Star Press, El Idolo secured the victory after connecting with his signature hammerlock-flatliner.
