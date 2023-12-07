Andrade El Idolo seems to be leaving AEW in the near future after joining the promotion in 2021 following his departure from WWE.

Throughout his time in AEW, he has appeared to be unhappy with the company and has faced some backstage problems. In October, he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and made his return in June. Currently, El Idolo is participating in the Blue League of the AEW Continental Classic.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that El Idolo’s AEW contract is slated to expire soon unless time has been added due to time missed when he was out of action. He’s also slated to go back to CMLL.