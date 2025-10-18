Andrade El Idolo’s latest AEW run might be over before it even began.

Just weeks after making his surprise return to All Elite Wrestling, the former WWE star has once again disappeared from company programming — and this time, it is intentional.

Andrade returned to AEW television on the October 3rd episode of Dynamite, attacking Kenny Omega in a shocking post-match segment and aligning himself with Don Callis’ growing stable. The angle marked Andrade’s first appearance since his WWE release in September and seemed to signal a major new direction for both him and The Don Callis Family.

However, that momentum has since evaporated.

Since his comeback appearance, Andrade has been completely absent from AEW television. He hasn’t appeared on Dynamite or Collision, nor has his name been mentioned by commentary — not even during the Don Callis Family’s recent on-air “birthday celebration” segment.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this blackout is no accident. AEW announcers have reportedly been instructed not to mention Andrade at all, and the company has quietly scrubbed any references to his brief storyline.

The report states, “So AEW has dropped all mentioning of him on television and never followed up with his angle with Omega. After the angle shot on 10/1, the angle has never been acknowledged since by AEW. We were told the announcers were instructed not to mention his name or bring up the angle.”

The sudden silence has raised eyebrows among fans and industry insiders alike. AEW had seemingly set the stage for a multi-man feud involving Omega, Andrade, Kota Ibushi, Josh Alexander, and Mark Davis — a potentially high-profile storyline that has now completely unraveled following Ibushi’s femur injury.

With those plans scrapped, AEW appears to be quietly pressing delete on Andrade’s brief involvement.

For now, Andrade El Idolo has been effectively erased from AEW programming, and it remains unclear when he’ll be able to return due to his non-compete clause with WWE.