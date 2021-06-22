AEW star Andrade El Idolo has filed to trademark his new ring name for general pro wrestling entertainment and merchandise use.

Andrade filed to trademark “Andrade El Idolo” on June 17. The “First Use” and “First Use In Commerce” dates listed are June 4, 2021, which is the Friday Night Dynamite episode that Andrade debuted on.

The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20210604. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20210604”

Andrade made his AEW debut back on June 4, and was introduced as Vickie Guerrero’s newest client. He made it known then that he is looking to become the new face of AEW. Andrade then appeared last week for a sitdown interview with Jim Ross, noting that he chose AEW because the company needed a superstar. He said he’s interested in the AEW TNT Title and the AEW World Title, but he feels like he deserves the World Title. He also said he’s with Guerrero because she has experience in helping third generation wrestlers. It was also teased during that interview how he and Guerrero have a surprise planned for the near future.

El Idolo is also currently signed to AAA in Mexico. He will challenge AEW & Impact World Champion Kenny Omega for Omega’s AAA Mega Title at TripleMania XXIX on August 14 in Mexico City.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.