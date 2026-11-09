Andrade has opened up about the circumstances surrounding both of his departures from WWE, including his frustrations with creative direction, his divorce from Charlotte Flair, and why he ultimately felt he needed to move on from the company.

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast, the current AEW star reflected on his two separate runs with WWE and explained how different circumstances contributed to his decisions to leave.

Andrade first joined WWE in 2015, spending time in NXT before capturing the NXT Championship. He was called up to the main roster in April 2018 and went on to win the United States Championship before requesting his release in March 2021.

Looking back on that initial run, Andrade explained that while he enjoyed working for the company and had positive relationships with his fellow wrestlers, he became frustrated with repeatedly being placed in programs against other Mexican talent.

“I enjoyed every moment, and the guys respected me. I didn’t have any problem with any of the guys, but I feel like I was working a lot with Rey Mysterio and always working Mexican vs. Mexican. I had a story for three or four years where it was Mexican vs. Mexican. Rey Mysterio was for a year or a year and a half. A little story with Dominik. A story with Garza. With Berto. Whatever Mexican was there or came in: ‘Andrade, Andrade.’”

Andrade recalled discussing his frustrations with Flair, whom he was married to at the time, and feeling that his career had reached a point where he needed a change.

“I was talking with my wife and said, ‘I want more. I need something. I’m not thriving in WWE.’ I wanted to go outside because there was AEW, New Japan. My first run in WWE, I wanted and needed more. I felt stuck when moving to the next step. I spoke with my ex-wife and said that I wanted more for myself. I wanted more success, so I felt I needed to leave WWE. I asked WWE for my release, and they agreed.”

Following his release, Andrade made his AEW debut in June 2021. He eventually returned to WWE in early 2024, but his second stint with the company would also come to an end.

After spending approximately a month away from television, Andrade departed WWE in September 2025. According to Andrade, his divorce from Flair played a significant role in how he felt about remaining with the company, while a lack of creative direction only added to his frustrations.

“I had my divorce (from Charlotte Flair). I went back to WWE to work with my ex-wife, and now that I’m divorced, I felt a little weird. I wasn’t feeling at home or comfy. The story they gave, it wasn’t a good or specific story or direction.”

Another point of contention involved WWE’s interest in having him work with AAA. Although Andrade emphasized his respect for the Mexican promotion, he felt that returning to Mexico was not what he had envisioned when signing with WWE again.

“Later, they wanted to send me to AAA. ‘It’s a good opportunity.’ I moved here to work with WWE. I know AAA and respect AAA, but WWE is worldwide; AAA is just in Mexico. People in Mexico know me. I wanted people to know me around the world, like in Australia, Arabia, Europe, and other countries where WWE is.”

Andrade explained that his goal was to establish himself against WWE’s biggest stars on an international stage rather than return to a market where he had already made his name.

“I made my name in Mexico; why go back to Mexico? I wanted to work in WWE with the top guys. I didn’t feel good. We were talking; I didn’t feel comfortable, and they gave me my release.”

Andrade also briefly addressed the contractual restrictions that became an issue following his second WWE departure.

“The contract says they can give you three months or one year.”

Less than a month after leaving WWE in September 2025, Andrade resurfaced in AEW as a member of the Don Callis Family. However, his return was short-lived, as a contractual dispute with WWE resulted in another absence from television.

The situation was eventually resolved, allowing Andrade to return to AEW programming in January 2026.

Andrade has remained a featured performer for AEW since his return. Most recently, he lost the AEW National Championship to Tommaso Ciampa on the November 7 episode of AEW Collision, which took place aboard the Chris Jericho Cruise.