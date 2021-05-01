Andrade, who was released via his request from WWE last month, is headed to Federacion Wrestling.

The promotion announced the news during a press conference on Friday. This is apparently what he was referring to a few weeks ago when he teased signing a contract with an unknown promotion.

The new promotion will hold its June 19th pay-per-view event and Andrade will be working the show. Here is the card:

La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, La Bestia del Ring, Andrade & TBA) vs. Matt Taven, PJ Black, TBA & TBA

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. Dragon Lee & Bandido.

Tay Conti, Ayako Hamada & TBA vs. Red Velvet, Miranda Alize & Zeuxis.

Rey Horus vs. Flamita vs. TBA.

Shocko & Barrabas vs. Brilliante Jr & Futuro.