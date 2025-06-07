WWE is just one week away from its Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, and the final spots in both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will be decided on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The show will feature the last men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match — CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano. Notably, El Grande Americano — who competed and lost in a previous qualifier on May 26 under his usual ring name — gets another shot at the briefcase under this masked persona.

The winner of this Triple Threat will join Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, PENTA, Seth Rollins, and Andrade in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. CM Punk is also set to kick off the June 2nd RAW by addressing longtime rival Seth Rollins.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer has officially joined the RAW roster. She’ll compete in a Triple Threat women’s qualifier against Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile. The winner will claim the final spot in the women’s Ladder Match alongside Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, and Naomi.

Andrade is officially headed back to the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Andrade punched his ticket to the match with a victory over Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat qualifier.

Despite Jacob Fatu’s dominance, interference at ringside by Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo — against Fatu’s wishes — created enough of a distraction for Andrade to seize the moment. Andrade then delivered ‘The Message’ to Carmelo Hayes and scored the pinfall, earning his third appearance in the MITB match.

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Money in the Bank 2025 lineup below:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. vs. Andrade vs. 1 Participant TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. 1 Participants TBD

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Last Match Night:

Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul & John Cena