Andrade has returned!

Not to WWE, but AEW.

During the special AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show on Tuesday night, October 1, 2025, from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

In the opening match, it was the team of Kenny Omega & Brodido who defeated Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks. Afterwards, as Omega and the Bucks were alone in the ring, it seemed like things were going to go the nostalgic route.

As the commentators were talking about Omega and the Bucks being three of the people who launched AEW, the duo of Nick and Matt Jackson were re-joined by Alexander in the ring for a three-on-one beatdown of Omega.

This continued until the familiar sounds of “Tarzan Boy” hit the house speakers, bringing out the reunited duo of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus to the ring to make the save.

After making the save, they fizzled out to the backstage area, leaving Omega alone on the microphone. As he spoke about the six-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite and how he’s been part of it since day one, out of nowhere, the lights in the building went out.

When the lights came back on, Andrade appeared in the ring behind Omega in his bad-ass ring entrance mask. He took the mask off, revealing himself to be Andrade, and then laid out Omega. Don Callis joined him in the ring and the two shake hands, revealing Andrade has joined The Don Callis Family.

Andrade was recently released by WWE, and now appears to have re-signed with AEW.

Just when we thought there would be an Elite reunion, chaos has broken out and Jurassic Express is here! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/o2QI5Peaha — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025