– Andrade was reportedly not backstage at last night’s WWE RAW taping, according to PWInsider. Andrade has not been backstage for most recent RAW shows, but he did attend last week’s show, where he asked for his WWE release. The latest word is that WWE has denied the release request.

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* Lince Dorado vs. Akira Tozawa

* Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

You can click here for Main Event spoilers from Monday’s taping.

