Andrade stepped back into the ring for his first match since parting ways with WWE.

After his abrupt WWE release a few weeks ago, Andrade El Idolo quickly reappeared in All Elite Wrestling, making a surprise return on last week’s AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show.

This past weekend, Andrade stepped back into the ring for the first time since his WWE departure, capturing the Crash World Championship with a win over DMT Azul at the October 3 event in Tijuana, Mexico.

In a post-match interview with TJ Sports following the victory, Andrade offered some veteran advice to wrestlers who speak ill of wrestling companies, citing his own past dealings with WWE, AEW and other promotions as examples.

“Tijuana is an important place to me,” Andrade said of his Tijuana return. “Since the era of Rey Mysterio, Hijo del Santo, La Parka, Super Parka (Volador), I remember seeing them in magazines. Today, I’m headlining big shows coming back here.”

“As you say, when I left WWE (in 2021), my first appearance was here in Tijuana,” he continued. “I’m very grateful to The Crash for giving me the opportunity. My advice to the younger stars is to never speak badly about the companies. I’ve always left most companies on good terms. I left WWE on good terms, AEW on good terms, The Crash on good terms, CMLL on good terms, and AAA on good terms.”

As he continued, he spoke about the respect he has for his current place of employment, as well as his past business relationships with promotions, and vowed to proudly represent The Crash title he won this past Friday.

“Tomorrow we may return, so I tell all wrestlers not to speak ill of the companies, because they will always be there,” he said. “Wrestlers come and go, we get hurt, we die, but wrestling goes on. I was young and occasionally spoke about companies, but I have always respected all of them, from AAA, The Crash, CMLL, which was my home for a long time, to AEW, WWE, and NJPW. I have never had the opportunity to wrestle, but I respect all companies.”

Andrade concluded, “The Crash allowed me to have my first match (after leaving WWE), and I am grateful to Tijuana, its people, and all the wrestlers who have welcomed me. Once again, thank you very much, The Crash. I will represent this championship (The Crash World Heavyweight Championship).”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)