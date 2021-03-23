Andrade has apparently tweeted that fiancee Charlotte Flair will be cleared to compete from COVID-19 later this week.

As noted earlier, Charlotte took to Twitter tonight and revealed that she has been away from WWE TV due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. You can click here for that report.

Andrade responded to Flair’s tweet and indicated that she will be medically cleared from the coronavirus in 4 days. Andrade also referenced our recent reports on how WWE apparently removed Flair from the WrestleMania 37 ticket posters.

“4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster,” he wrote.

Flair has not responded to Andrade’s tweet as of this writing.

Flair is rumored for a SmackDown on FOX appearance this Friday, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. At one point it was expected that WWE would go with Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for WrestleMania 37, but Rhea Ripley debuted on tonight’s RAW and challenged Asuka to a match, which was later confirmed. It’s always possible that WWE puts Flair in the match to make it a Triple Threat, but that has not been confirmed.

Andrade was released from WWE on Sunday and is now reportedly free to start working for other promotions.

Stay tuned for more on Flair’s status. You can see Andrade’s tweet below:

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.