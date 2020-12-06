During a video posted to YouTube, Andrade spoke on his family’s legacy in wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

When I was a child, I remember my dad coming home late. I remember a few times, he had a bandage wrapped around his head, and you could see the blood coming through. I would watch quietly from the stairs how my mom would take care of my dad and clean his forehead. I am Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza. I was born November 3, 1989 in Gomez Palacio Durango, Mexico, a small town in the north of Mexico. Today, I am a third generation professional wrestler. Jose Andrade Estrada, lucha name El Moro, is my grandfather. The first wrestler in my family to open the doors to this business. I don’t have many memories of my grandfather because I was three years old when he passed away, but my grandfather left behind 10 children, in which seven of them became luchadores, continuing his legacy.

Credit: YouTube. H/T 411Mania.