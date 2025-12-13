Andrade is opening up about a deeply personal chapter of his life, addressing both his divorce from Charlotte Flair and lingering speculation surrounding his departure from WWE.

Flair and Andrade were married in May 2022, with their divorce finalized just over two years later.

During a recent interview on The Ring, Andrade took responsibility for the marriage ending and was adamant that it had no connection whatsoever to his WWE status.

“When I returned to WWE, they treated me well. I have nothing bad to say. Triple H always treated me well. Everyone received me well,” Andrade said (translated).

He went on to explain that issues in the relationship began during a difficult period when Flair was sidelined with an injury.

“And then she got injured. After that we started having some problems, and then the divorce came.”

Andrade also addressed fan speculation suggesting Flair may have played a role in his WWE exit, firmly denying any such involvement.

“A lot of people ask whether she had anything to do with me leaving WWE. It had nothing to do with that, nothing at all. Not that she talked to the company or said ‘fire him’ or anything like that.”

Despite the end of their marriage, Andrade spoke respectfully and emotionally about Flair, praising her character and making it clear where he believes responsibility lies.

“I respect her. She was an incredible woman. She was a great wife. I wish her the best.”

“I admit it, as a person and as a man, I was the one who failed in the relationship. I can’t speak badly about her. She’s an incredible woman and I wish her the best.”

A rare moment of vulnerability from Andrade, offered without bitterness or deflection.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Top WWE Management Figure Goes Public With Relationship With Current NXT Superstar (PHOTOS)

(H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)