Andrade may be headed back to WWE NXT for another run.

The current RAW Superstar took to Twitter this morning and posted a photo of he and Zelina Vega with the NXT Title after winning it from current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: War Games” in 2017. This led to fans speculating that he was teasing a return to the black & yellow brand.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there was talk in the last week about Andrade possibly being sent back to NXT.

There’s no word on how long the run might last, but it was reported on Tuesday that word going around Monday’s RAW said that Andrade and Mickie James were both set to end up with spots on the RAW roster after being the only free agents left from the 2020 WWE Draft.

Stay tuned for updates on Andrade’s status. You can see his NXT teaser tweet below:

