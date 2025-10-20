Andrade recently took part in a Q&A with his followers on Instagram.

During the question and answer chat with his fans, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about working with Rey Fenix during his most recent run in WWE, his dream opponents, being friends with multiple people who have portrayed the Mistico character, how hard Ultimo Guerrero chops and why he no longer wears a mask.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On working with Rey Fenix during his most recent run in WWE: “This dude brought out my angel. When we were wrestling, we were always chatting about stories and where we’d go eat after. We were always chill and brainstorming new ideas. We became great bros.”

On five dream opponents in wrestling, which he was only able to narrow down to seven: “Hulk Hogan, Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair, Will Ospreay, Roman [Reigns], El Santo [and] [Antonio] Inoki.”

On being friends with multiple people who have portrayed Mistico over the years: “I’ve been friends with the previous Místico. We built a great friendship in WWE, and he helped me get to SmackDown. I’m friends with the original Místico, the first Sin Cara. He was my mentor in the Gran Alternativa tournament and supported me early on when I was LA SOMBRA in CMLL. I’m also friends with Místico 2, now DRALÍSTICO. We have a great friendship. He’s like a brother. I’ve had great adventures with all three of them. Great people.”

On a scale of one to ten how hard does Ultimo Guerrero chop: “It depends! Sometimes it’s like an 8, and when he’s mad it’s almost a 9. Other times it’s a 7. He hits hard.”

On why he doesn’t wear a mask any longer: “Because I’m handsome! Just kidding, it’s heavy!”

Andrade recently returned to AEW after an abrupt departure from WWE. He debuted on the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary episode, where he joined The Don Callis Family, but hasn’t been seen since. For the latest update regarding why that is, click here.

Check out the complete Q&A via the post embedded below.