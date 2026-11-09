Andrade El Idolo recently reflected on the frightening circumstances surrounding Ric Flair’s final wrestling match, admitting he was concerned about the WWE Hall of Famer’s health before they even stepped into the ring.

Flair wrestled his final match on July 31, 2022, teaming with Andrade against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During the bout, Flair lost consciousness, initially believing dehydration was responsible. It was later revealed that he had suffered a heart attack during the match.

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, Andrade spoke about the experience and praised Flair for how he treated him as a father-in-law during his marriage to Charlotte Flair.

“I was with him in the corner. I was a little scared. I heard a couple months later. At the time, I thought he was selling. I said, ‘Sir, are you okay?’ ‘Let’s go. Let’s go.’ Before the match, I was talking with my ex-wife and said, ‘I was scared.’ He’s strong and he trained, but I was scared because if something happened, what do I say to my ex-wife? If I was there, what do I do? I was a little scared.”

Andrade went on to explain that Flair appeared to be doing fine immediately after the match, making the eventual revelation about his medical emergency even more surprising.

“I’m happy nothing happened. He’s out there, he’s drinking, he’s fine in the locker room. Everything was fine. I think he went to the doctor later. ‘You had a heart attack.’ That’s when I knew. I was surprised. I was scared in the moment, but I thought he was selling,” he said.

Despite the health scare, Flair recovered and has not competed in another wrestling match since that July 2022 event.

Also during the interview, Andrade got quite candid about both of his WWE departures and divorce from Charlotte Flair.