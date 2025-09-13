Andrade is officially no longer with WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Andrade has departed the company, and he has already been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website.

Andrade made his WWE return at the 2024 Royal Rumble following a run in AEW. His final match with the company took place at SummerSlam 2025, where he teamed with Rey Fenix in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The bout was won by the Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis). Andrade and Fenix had been teaming regularly in the lead-up to the event, with Fenix recently answering Sami Zayn’s open challenge for the WWE United States Championship on SmackDown.

A decorated competitor, Andrade is a former NXT World Champion and WWE United States Champion, with both title reigns occurring during his first WWE tenure from 2015 to 2021. During his second stint, he also captured the WWE Speed Championship. After leaving WWE in 2021, Andrade signed with AEW in June of that year and remained there until late 2023 before returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.