More information has emerged regarding WWE’s decision to part ways with Andrade.

According to a report from Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Andrade had at least one wellness policy violation during his latest WWE run. Alba wrote,

“It is not known how exactly he was in violation of the policy, or whether or not he in fact tested positive for a banned substance (WWE can suspend talent for failing to produce a test). It is also not clear if it directly led to his release, but it was noted that he was suspended without pay as of a result of it.”

This marks Andrade’s second known wellness suspension, the first coming in 2020 during his initial WWE run.

Alba further noted that Andrade was told to leave a TV taping last month and was escorted from the building. A high-level source confirmed that this incident was connected to his latest suspension and that it derailed major creative plans for his tag team with Rey Fenix. Alba added,

“[Andrade] was told to leave a taping last month, and was escorted out of the building. A high-level source asserted this dismissal from the building was in relation to his most recent suspension, and that it affected major creative plans for his tag team with Rey Fenix.”

Fenix and Andrade had been teaming regularly leading up to SummerSlam 2025, where they challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC match.

Finally, Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hays is reporting that WWE had tried to get in touch with Andrade for “several weeks” but that he was unreachable.