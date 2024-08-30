Pete Dunne fought his way through the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament to earn the latest title shot against reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade on Friday, August 30.

During the 8/30 bout, Andrade would go on to defeat “The Bruiserweight” to retain the title.

The two had a hard-fought battle on the latest episode of the WWE on X program, which premiered on Friday, August 30 at Noon EST. on the social media platform. In the end, it was Andrade keeping the WWE Speed Championship with a victory after hitting The Message.

As noted, the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament kicks off on the next episode of WWE Speed on X, which premieres on Wednesday, September 4.