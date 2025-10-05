Andrade El Idolo has fired back at a reporter for recent comments made about him.

As noted, Andrade El Idolo made a surprise return at the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary special event this past Wednesday night at the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The unadvertised appearance saw El Idolo appear in the ring during a post-match speech from Kenny Omega, before attacking “The Cleaner” and revealing he has joined The Don Callis Family.

In one of only a handful of public comments Andrade has made since his abrupt WWE release and equally unexpected AEW return, the pro wrestling star, formerly the husband of WWE women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair, surfaced via social media to take aim at veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

El Idolo fired back at Meltzer for a report he made in a recent issue of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, which looked at Andrade’s return and the potential pitfalls in an extended piece.

Andrade took to X to release a statement reacting to the report, clarifying that he left AEW on apparent good terms back in 2023.

“Dave Meltzer, you talk too much sh*t without proof,” Andrade wrote. “And Sir, I’ll only tell you one thing: when my contract with AEW ended, I personally went man to man to thank MR. TONY KHAN for the opportunity to be in AEW, and that’s all I’ll tell you.”

He continued, “If I wanted to talk more, I would show you that you’re wrong about many things. But you keep killing the business! Yo le deseo lo mejor!!”

The final comments in Spanish translate to, “I wish you the best!!”

Andrade left AEW near the end of 2023 after his contract with the promotion expired, and he quickly returned to WWE in 2024 before ultimately getting released in September of 2025.

After turning up at the October 1 AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show last week, Andrade is expected to make his second appearance since his AEW return when the company returns to their home turf in “The Sunshine State” this coming week.

The company has a pair of shows scheduled, including an AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show on October 7 and an AEW Collision: Homecoming show airing on October 11. The AEW Collision: Homecoming show will be taped on October 8.

Both shows will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

