Andrade did his first interview since leaving WWE with Lucha Libre Online to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he asked how much money he was making while in WWE, which was $3 million per year.

“I’ve been with WWE. I had a great contract with WWE, a great contract. Three million per year. Several million dollars per year, a lot more than plenty of guys coming up from NXT. I heard about some of those contracts. I made a lot more than those guys.”

He first signed to be part of NXT where he found success once being paired with Zelina Vega and went on to hold the NXT Title.

He was called up to the main roster and had a run with the United States Title. However, once Paul Heyman was removed as Raw Executive Director, his push stopped.

