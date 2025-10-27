Who is the mystery man that WWE has been teasing for the last two days?

Some say GUNTHER. Others say Santos Escobar.

In the midst of WWE posting four cryptic vignettes teasing a big return or debut, a third man has popped up in frequent posts from fans speculating about the identity of the mystery man.

Andrade.

The pro wrestling veteran was recently abruptly released by WWE before turning back up in AEW just two weeks later, before disappearing from AEW television amid issues surrounding the non-compete clause in his WWE contract.

Prior to the WWE cryptic teases on Sunday and Monday, reports had surfaced claiming Andrade could end up back in WWE as a result of the contract confusion.

After the teases, Andrade shared a couple of posts on social media that resulted in heavily increased speculation that he could very well be on his way back to WWE.

“I always answer work calls faster than my family calls, even when I’m on vacation,” he wrote via Instagram while the initial blast of three cryptic teases by WWE was going on. “Enjoy life and take care of your family.”

On Monday, he returned with yet another post.

This time, Andrade shared a video where he reflected on sacrifices he has made throughout the years for the sport of professional wrestling.

“On October 18, 2003, my debut as a professional wrestler,” the caption to the video began. “My first paycheck was $4 dls. 80 pesos Mexicanos I was only 13 years old. All I cared about was wrestling and enjoying the business. I invested so much of my time in the business.”

He continued, “When I was in Saudi Arabia, my mother passed away, and I didn’t get back in time to say goodbye. Championship match vs Finn Balor. This year 2025 something similar happened to me in Europe: my father almost died, and I wasn’t there anyway, and more.”

Andrade El Idolo then concluded the post by stating, “These are things you do because l love the business and this happens in many companies.”

The video features Andrade speaking directly to the camera while revisiting several locations significant to his upbringing and career.

His father, Brillante, and grandfather, El Moro, were both influential figures in the Mexican wrestling scene, training wrestlers and promoting shows out of Arena Azteca Budokan. El Moro is also credited with creating one of the first support funds for injured luchadores.

“This is Gomez Palacio, Durango, where I was raised,” he said in the video itself. “I open up to the public so you can see where I started. Things like, where I was born, my parents’ home, my first match. In the place where I made my debut. I used to come here to run, to do my physical fitness. I feel proud to be from Gomez Palacio, Durango. I hope you enjoyed this video.”