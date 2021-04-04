Earlier today Psycho Clown tweeted a video of Andrade’s interview with Lucha Libre Online, where El Idolo stated that he hoped he could one day step into the ring with the AAA superstar as they have never before met in the squared circle. Psycho Clown hypes up the potential showdown as well, writing that he wants to see why Andrade has the reputation that he does.

Andrade would immediately respond with, “I hope to see you soon,” then adds that he quit WWE to make dream matches like this one come true. See the exchange below.

Como veo él se cree un ÍDOLO , quiero ver arriba del ring por que se hace llamar así , yo soy el #psicopatadelring y le haré ver su suerte .

Quiero MANO A MANO para que no se meta nadie https://t.co/kSsAkv2kIH — Psycho 🤡 (@Psychooriginal) April 3, 2021

Espero y nos veamos pronto. Mira yo soy libre por eso renuncié por que tú no haces lo mismo y hacemos que esto se haga realidad. https://t.co/18s9LuOtUP — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 4, 2021

Since being granted his release Andrade has been quite active on social media, even sharing a photo of him signing a contract for his next wrestling venture, something that his fiancee, WWE’s Charlotte Flair, praised him for doing. Whether this Twitter exchange with Psycho Clown is just self-promotion, or a legitimate angle, has yet to be determined.

Stay tuned.

(Special thanks to BTM Wrestling for the image)