There’s now speculation on Andrade possibly teasing a return to WWE NXT.

Andrade took to Twitter this week and posted a photo of him holding the NXT Title after winning it from current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in 2017. Andrade posted the photo with three fist emojis.

This is not the first time Andrade has been rumored for a NXT return since he last appeared on RAW around the 2020 WWE Draft in October. Andrade took some time off to undergo a minor procedure after the Draft, and was never officially drafted to RAW or SmackDown. He was scheduled to be out of action for around a month, but has not returned yet. There were also rumors of Andrade being brought back to RAW with fiancee Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for the latest on Andrade’s status. You can see his tweet below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.