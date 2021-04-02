Former WWE Superstar Andrade is teasing that he has signed a new contract with a promotion.

As we’ve noted, Andrade was released back on the night of WWE Fastlane on March 21, after previously requesting his release on the night of the March 8 RAW taping. He had not been used on WWE TV since October of last year. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and touted “new beginnings” to come.

“New Beginnings! Un nuevo Comienzo! #TheWorldIsMine #ElMundoEsMio [fist emoji x 3],” he wrote, attaching a photo of what appears to be a new contract.

This tweet comes after Andrade noted on March 26 that he was “in talks” with someone and was starting his “new goals.”

Andrade left WWE without a 90-day non-compete clause, meaning he was free to sign with whoever he wanted to.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s post-WWE status. You can see his new tweet below:

