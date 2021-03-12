Andrade has dropped the “WWE” from his Twitter handle.

Andrade, who is still listed as a RAW Superstar, is currently trending on social media after changing his Twitter handle this morning. He can now be found at @AndradeElIdolo instead of @AndradeCienWWE.

His Twitter bio also no longer mentions him being a WWE Superstar, and he is just billing himself as a wrestler. Andrade’s Instagram bio still has him as a WWE Superstar and his Instagram handle is the same, @andradealmas.

Andrade posted a new Instagram photo from Orlando this morning and captioned it with, “Si no te gusta donde estás muévete no eres un árbol! Feliz fin de semana! If you don’t like where you are, move you are not a tree. Great weekend! #andrade #elidolo #outfit #style #estilo #salud #weekend”

Andrade last appeared on RAW around the 2020 WWE Draft in October. He took some time off to undergo a minor procedure after the Draft, and was never officially drafted to RAW or SmackDown. He was scheduled to be out of action for around a month, but has not been seen since.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s status. You can see his new Instagram post and related tweet below:

