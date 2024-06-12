Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Andrade taking on Tommaso Ciampa in the tournament finals, with the winner going on to face Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship.
The three-minute matchup ended with Andrade victorious. He will challenge Ricochet on the June 18th episode. You can watch the full match below.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@AndradeElIdolo squares off against @CiampaWWE! Who will leave victorious? pic.twitter.com/YQc37zJi5U
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
The Andrade vs. Ricochet WWE Speed Championship match was already taped. Spoilers on who won the match can be found here.