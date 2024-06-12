Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Andrade taking on Tommaso Ciampa in the tournament finals, with the winner going on to face Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship.

The three-minute matchup ended with Andrade victorious. He will challenge Ricochet on the June 18th episode. You can watch the full match below.

The Andrade vs. Ricochet WWE Speed Championship match was already taped. Spoilers on who won the match can be found here.