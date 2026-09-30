Andrade El Idolo has shared an emotional tribute to PAC following the sudden passing of Benjamin Satterley at the age of 40.

The tribute carries additional significance as Andrade was PAC’s final opponent, facing “The Bastard” at the AEW All Out 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday, less than 24 hours before his passing.

Writing on Instagram (see post below), Andrade recalled arriving home in Miami and initially believing the news was nothing more than a rumor after receiving a phone call from Penta.

“I still can’t believe it! I was arriving home in Miami, having decided to take a break from social media for a day or two, when I got a call from Penta asking if I knew anything or if something had happened during the match. I told him, ‘I don’t believe what you’re telling me,’ and he said, ‘I don’t believe it either.’ We thought it was just a rumor, ‘Let’s hope it’s just a lie!’”

Andrade said the reality of the situation began to set in as messages and phone calls came in from wrestlers across multiple promotions. He then contacted AEW and received confirmation of Satterley’s passing.

Having just shared the ring with PAC the previous night, Andrade said there had been nothing during their match that led him to believe anything was wrong.

“It was something I never imagined! He looked so good on Saturday, we finished the match, and Ben was happy about heading back to London soon to see his family. I never imagined it would be his last match, we both knew we had more to give.”

Andrade went on to reflect on PAC as a performer, noting that despite the two crossing paths in NJPW, NXT and WWE, they never actually wrestled each other until both were in AEW. Their All Out encounter marked only the third time they had faced one another.

“He was someone I always wanted to wrestle, and I enjoyed sharing the ring with him. He was such a special wrestler, he had it all and he always pushed me to give that little bit extra, he just kept getting better; every year, I’d ask myself, ‘PAC is even better than before.’”

Andrade also remembered a lighter moment from All Out weekend involving Bandido giving PAC a Santos Laguna shirt, which led to jokes about its colors resembling those of Celtic.

He closed his statement by remembering Satterley not only for his ability inside the ring, but for the person he was away from wrestling.

“My friend, you were incredible inside the ring nobody like you and outside of the ring You had a big heart! We were in so many of the same promotions at the same time but never faced each other (NJPW, NXT, WWE), and we only got to face off three times in AEW! I’m going to miss you,Amigo! Wherever you are now, sending you a huge hug!

“I’ll never forget this match! Forever Pac BEN DESCANSA EN PAZ! Te extrañare Amigo fuiste unos de los mejores en el negocio! Hasta pronto!! Mi más sentido pésame para toda su familia y amigos!!”

AEW will continue honoring PAC with a special tribute edition of Dynamite tonight, September 30, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.