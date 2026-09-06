The identity of one of the women who accompanied Andrade El Idolo to the ring on AEW Collision has been revealed.

Independent wrestler Amaris Blair confirmed that she was part of Andrade’s entrance on the September 5 episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from Allen, TX., joking on social media that a particularly good selfie helped land her the appearance.

“Selfie so good, I made the entrance,” Blair wrote via her official X account after the segment aired on TNT and HBO Max.

Blair is an independent wrestler who primarily competes on the Louisiana scene. There is no indication at this point that she has signed with AEW, although the Collision appearance provided her with some additional exposure on national television.

As for Andrade, he went on to successfully defend his National Championship against Gabe Kidd on the show.

Andrade also addressed his AEW World Championship opportunity during the broadcast. “El Idolo” earned the future title shot by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: London last weekend.

Despite having the opportunity in his back pocket, Andrade confirmed that he has no plans to immediately cash it in and will instead wait for the right time to pursue the AEW World Championship.

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