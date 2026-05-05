Andre Chase is celebrating a major accomplishment outside the ring following his recent WWE departure.

The former WWE Superstar took to Instagram to announce that he has officially earned his Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from the University of Florida, sharing photos from his graduation ceremony to mark the milestone.

“The best educators understand the learning never stops,” he wrote. “Excited to share that I have officially earned my Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from the University of Florida. Class of 2026!”

A big step forward.

Chase went on to reflect on what the experience meant to him, both academically and personally, highlighting the value of the relationships he built along the way.

“This degree has given me a strong foundation in the business side of sports and entertainment,” he wrote. “Beyond the classroom, the connections I have made along the way have meant everything to me. The Gator alumni network is truly something special.”

He would go on to deliver some thank yous.

“Thank you to everyone who offered guidance, support, and encouragement throughout this journey,” he continued. “Especially my friends and family, who made it possible. Go Gators!”

As noted, Chase was among the group of WWE talent released in April, but it’s clear he’s already focused on the next chapter of his journey.