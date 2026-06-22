Andre Chase is shedding more light on the end of one of NXT’s most popular acts.

During a recent appearance on Between Two Jobs with former NXT star Duke Hudson (see video below), Chase discussed the decision to disband Chase University and revealed that when WWE informed him of the move, he wasn’t given much explanation beyond being told it was the direction the company wanted to take.

According to Chase, he attempted to make a business case for keeping the group together, pointing to merchandise sales, television exposure, and audience reactions as evidence that the act was succeeding.

“When they tell me what they’re doing, they don’t really tell me why they’re doing it. Which obviously they don’t have to. But because I think this is a conversation, I start from a business perspective, from a numbers and a dollars and cents perspective, I started to say I think this is a bad idea. At Halloween Havoc, the merch guy Teddy pulls me aside and he goes, ‘Hey, I just wanted to let you know you sold just as much merchandise as Trick and Roxanne, the champions. Now that I think about it, you did that at No Mercy, too. I think Heatwave, you had the highest selling shirt.’”

Chase went on to explain that he brought up Chase U’s strong merchandise numbers and television metrics while discussing the decision with the creative team, arguing that the group had achieved impressive results despite receiving far less promotion than NXT’s top stars.

“So I talk about that. I talk about how we are the highest selling merch. Also, I talk about how good our ratings are, which they already have to know because they book us in five segments a show. The metrics that they say are important, I’m telling them why we have achieved these metrics. With very little advertising and very little help from them, why does it make sense that we’re selling as much merch as Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez when they’re in every main event, every piece of advertising? It shouldn’t compute and somehow we have done it.”

Despite presenting those arguments, Chase said it quickly became clear that the decision had already been made and that there was no opportunity to change anyone’s mind.

“I’m telling this to the creative team. ‘From a business perspective, can you please tell me why this is a good idea?’ And they can’t. They just say, ‘This is the direction we’re going.’ And that’s when I realized it wasn’t a conversation. They had already made up their minds and I go, ‘Okay. I can’t do anything to change your mind.’ No matter the ratings, no matter the merchandise sales, no matter the reactions, they were just ready to move on.”

Chase U was ultimately written off NXT television before Chase was released by WWE in April.